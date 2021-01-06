The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked people not to download or register on several fradulant applications named ‘CoWIN’ which are available on app-stores.

“Some apps named ‘CoWIN’ apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to the upcoming official platform of the government are on app-stores,” the Health Ministry alerted.

The ministry added, “Do not download or share personal information on these. The MoHFW official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch.”

Short for ‘COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network’ application, the CoWIN app will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive which is soon to be rolled out in the country.

The application will not only help the government coordinate the massive inoculation process, but also come to the aid of health authorities monitor coronavirus vaccines in real-time.

It is slated to be launched for the public soon. Beneficiaries would be able to register themselves after uploading identification documents like Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN and bank passbook, among others.