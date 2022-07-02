Benito Juarez Marg underpass inaugurated

Commute between South Delhi and Gurugram will be eased as Benito Juarez Marg’s underpass is now open for the public.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the underpass on Saturday.

The underpass is one step forward to decongesting the city.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the Public Works Department, said, “The Benito Juarez Marg underpass is a marvel of engineering and will help us provide a pleasant and safer travel experience to the commuters.”

The underpass will benefit commuters travelling from Airport to central Delhi AIIMS. These commuters can avoid Dhaula Kuan using this underpass and save 8 to 10 minutes of travel time.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said this is one of the first underpasses in Delhi which is built in Y-shape and can be accessed by traffic from two sides. Apart from reducing the commuting time for locals, this underpass will also benefit outstation travelers, passing through Delhi.

Sisodia said, “Dhaula Kuan, the road leading to the airport and Sardar Patel Marg witness huge traffic during morning and evening peak hours and this underpass project was aimed at solving this problem. Lakhs of commuters moving between Gurugram and Delhi will benefit from this every day.”

He added there will be a reduction in fuel consumption by 2181 litres daily on average. “This will not only save fuel for commuters but will also spare locals from inhaling the pollutants,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said. He also mentioned, as per an estimate, the project will help in saving Rs 18 crore worth of fuel, annually.

The newly inaugurated underpass is also aesthetically appealing. As a part of the project, a 670-meter skywalk connecting the two parts of the underpass on San Martín road and the Benito Juárez route has also been built.