Bengaluru is cooler than many hill stations

If you find hill station holidays costly then this News is for you as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) Banglore city on Wednesday (May 11), was colder than many hill stations including Shimla. The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius for the next few days,

Both Shimla and Mussoorie recorded higher temperatures than Garden City. Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 24.3ºC on Thursday, and on Friday morning, the maximum temperature recorded at the Bengaluru city observatory was 23ºC. According to IMD, this is a marked deviation of around 8-10 degrees from the normal temperature observed in May.

On the other hand, the weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwaves at most places in Delhi on Friday and Saturday. Moreover, an orange alert has also been sounded to alert people about a severe heatwave on Sunday. There is also no reprieve for Punjab, Haryana, and the Vidarbha region till Sunday.

The news of the weather has gone viral, with netizens posting screenshots of the weather app on their phones. Some are even planning to shift to the city.

One of the users tweeted, “Packing bags already!” While another wrote, “Bangalore giving hill stations a run for their money.”