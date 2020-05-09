Immediately after criticism by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over West Bengal “not allowing trains with migrants to reach the state”, the Mamata Banerjee-led government claimed that it has already planned to run eight trains to ferry labourers from four states.

Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier in the day said that he got to know today that West Bengal has asked for eight trains to bring back migrants.

However, the the transportation of stranded migrants has become a bone of contention between the state government and the Centre as now the Indian Railways has come out with a statement claiming that “there were no proposal on record” so far with the national transporter to run the ‘Shramik Special’ trains as claimed by West Bengal.

The reaction came soon after the Bengal government claimed that they have already planned to run eight trains to ferry migrants from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Telangana.

The Railways reportedly said that they did not even have the proposal yet for the train, which the TMC claimed has been scheduled from Hyderabad to Malda on Saturday at 3 pm.

There is no proposal on record with us from West Bengal government to run ‘Shramik Special’ trains for migrant workers to the state, an Indian Railways official told PTI.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressed his dismay over the state government stonewalling efforts by the Centre to facilitate transportation of migrant labourers back to the state.

“West Bengal government is not allowing trains with migrants reaching the state. We are not getting expected support from West Bengal. The state government is not allowing trains to reach. This is injustice for West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them,” Shah said in his letter to Mamata.

In response, TMC leader Derek O’Brien accused Amit Shah of being biased with the BJP-ruled states with regard to stopping the movement of migrant labourers.

“The Home Minister is writing so many letters to Bengal but nothing was done in Karnataka when the CM stopped the movement of migrant labourers. Later he had to revoke the decision. The Uttar Pradesh government has waived off all labour laws but, no letters were written to them,” said O’Brien.

According to a report in News18, O’Brien also accused Amit Shah of spreading hate and bigotry during pandemic and demanded the Centre to apologise after the centre blamed the West Bengal government of denying migrants to go back to the state by not allowing special trains to enter Bengal.

He further said that the state has already brought back migrants from various states, “Over 80000 workers have returned home,” the TMC leader said, adding that West Bengal is running 711 camps for the returning workers.

The Centre and West Bengal government have been at loggerheads over the Coronavirus pandemic, including COVID-19 death figures, low testing, flouting of lockdown guidelines, among others.