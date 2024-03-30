Being a judge is not an ordinary job: Orissa HC Chief Justice

“Being a judge is not an ordinary job; it’s a continuous process of learning. The newly inducted Civil Judges not to be affected by their personal life and surrounding while holding the court proceeding,” Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the ‘Oath Taking Ceremony’ of newly recruited Civil Judges (Junior Division) on Probation of 2022-batch in Cuttack.

In order to be a judge, physical well-being, mental well-being and emotional well-being are of paramount consideration, he said.

Advertisement

Further he laid much emphasis on the importance of ethics for the judicial officers and advised the newly recruited civil judges to adhere to the ethical values and more particularly the judicial ethics in their professional as well as personal life.

Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra highlighted the importance of training and the object the Academy intends to achieve.

He termed Academy as a “Gurukul” and explained how Academy plays a vital role in shaping the career of newly recruited judicial officers.

Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi, Judge, High Court of Orissa and Member, Odisha Judicial Academy & Training Committee, delivered the welcome address and congratulated the newly recruited Civil Judges and explained that being a Judge is not a matter of status or authority, rather it is a pious responsibility.

He encouraged the new Officers to build up themselves in such a way that they must live up to the confidence of the public.