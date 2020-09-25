Ahead of the disengagement talks, China wants India to vacate strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Lake on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources at Indian Army said.

In the Corps-Commander level talks for disengagement in the eastern Ladakh region which has seen built up by both sides for the past four months, China is adamant on not proceeding the disengagement talks till India vacates the strategic positions.

China first wants to resolve the mentions at the south bank of Pangong Lake where India is in a strategically strengthened position, but India wants a roadmap to de drawn out for de-escalation on all along the LAC.

India during the commander level talks has stated that all friction points including Depsang should be discussed for de-escalation along LAC.

“Why should discussions be restricted to one or two places when there is a massive build-up all across the LAC,” a top Indian Army officer said to IANS.

India has taken control of Rechin La, Rezang La, and Mukpari on the south bank of the Pangong Lake which were unmanned till date. This move allows India to dominate the Spangur Gap under Chinese control and also the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side which has irked the China.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops have thus made multiple attempts to dislodge Indian troops that has lead to warning gunshots being fired. China has also armed its troops with medical weapons.

The Indian Army after these attempts had asked its commanders on the ground to take the decision on whether to use arms if their troops face a life-threatening situation and the same has been communicated to China.

India army has also put barbed wire along LAC to prevent any intrusion attempts by Chinese troops.

Senior commanders of India and China held the 6th round of Military Commander-Level Meeting on September 21.

A statement by the Indian Army stated: “The two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on stabilising the situation along the LAC in the India-China border areas,”

The statement further said, “They agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements, stop sending more troops to the front line, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.”