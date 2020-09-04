Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with the Indian Police Services (IPS) probationers through a video conference.

PM was addressing the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

He told the officers that they should be proud of their uniform and never lose its respect.

“Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially during this Covid-19,” he said.

“We need to prevent youth from taking the wrong path at the early stage itself. Women police personnel can do that by involving women there,” he said.

Interaction with young police officers. https://t.co/J5eX6RI4qx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2020

“Yours is a profession where the factor of encountering something unexpected is very high, and you all must be alert and prepared for this. There is a higher degree of stress, and which is why it is important to keep speaking with your near and dear ones. From time to time, maybe on a day off, meet someone like a teacher or someone whose advice you value,” he told the officers.

PM Modi during the interaction highlighted the importance of Yoga. “Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always benefit. You will never feel stressed no matter how much work is there,” he said.

For this batch, a total of 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady Probationers have completed 42 weeks of Basic Course Phase-I training.

The training module includes various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security.