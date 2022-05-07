Bagga says Punjab Police arrested him as if he was a terrorist

As Delhi BJP workers staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Saturday claimed that the Punjab police had barged into his home in large numbers yesterday and arrested him “as they do it with a terrorist”.

Notably, Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening nights of Friday

and Saturday after Delhi police brought him back from Haryana where he was

en route to Mohali after he was arrested by Punjab Police.

Bagga was picked up from his residence in Janakpuri area on Friday, a month after he was booked for his alleged remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

Talking to a news agency on Saturday, Bagga narrated the entire episode of his arrest.

“I was not shown any warrant. When nearly eight people picked me up, I told

them to let me tie my turban. They did not give me the chance to wear the turban and slippers. I was thrown into the vehicle. I was kidnapped by the Punjab police. The local police were also not informed. Nearly 50 policemen came as they do it with a terrorist,” he said.

“Nearly 10 police vehicles had come which could be seen in the CCTV footage. It is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks against Arvind Kejriwal would be the biggest terrorist and not spared,” said Bagga.

Earlier in April, Bagga had claimed that the Punjab police officials reached

his home while he was in Lucknow to arrest him without informing the Delhi police.

Bagga said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an FIR based against him on the basis of a “trimmed” video from his remarks on a television show where

he had sought an apology from Kejriwal for his speech on the exodus of Kashmiri

pandits in the Delhi Assembly in March.

Bagga also slammed the Delhi Chief Minister for “illegally” detaining him and

said that his detention is an attempt to give a message that whosoever speaks

against the AAP supremo would be termed the “biggest terrorist” and not spared.

Kejriwal had reacted sharply to the BJP’s demand to make the Vivek Agnihotri film ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax-free in the national capital, saying that the director should upload the movie on YouTube.

Talking about the developments after he was detained and en route to Mohali, the BJP leader said that he was no more manhandled, however, he was asked by the police to “stop talking about the two issues”.

“After I was manhandled and beaten at home, they did not do it in the way because they perhaps had the orders. They were streaming it live. They asked me to stop talking about these two issues,” he said.

After he was brought back by the Delhi police, Bagga was taken to Deen Dayal

Upadhyay Hospital in the national capital for a medical check-up on Friday night.

Claiming assault, Bagga said that “in the medical tests done at the Hospital, marks of the assault were recorded. Delhi Police will give security till the case proceedings are underway,” he said.

Bagga has termed his detention by the Punjab police as “illegal” and said that he

will keep fighting until the Delhi Chief Minister apologised for his comments on Kashmiri Pandits.

During today’s protest outside Kejriwal’s residence, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa was detained.

Several BJP workers were raising slogans outside the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, surrounded by police barricades.