The main Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar has been rather known for focussing on primarily two castes—Muslims and Yadav whom they nursed as their main vote-bank. Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the RJD in a peculiar move has suddenly starting wooing the upper castes by offering them berths at key positions.

As part of this plan, the RJD has announced the candidature of Amarendra Dhari Singh from one of the two Rajya Sabha seats which came in its share this time. The other candidate is Premchand Gupta.

The candidature of Singh, who hails from the upper caste Bhumihar community, is as surprising as the shift in RJD’s political strategy. This community has been virtually at war with the RJD right since Lalu Prasad became the chief minister of Bihar in 1990. The bitterness began after Prasad, according to some media reports, once gave a call for “Bhu-Ra-Ba-L saf karo” which many interpreted as RJD’s call to sideline the Bhumihar, Rajput, Brahmin, and Lala (or Kayashtha). However, Prasad denies having said any such thing.

The acrimony grew further when a series of caste massacres took place in the state as a result of the bloody battle between the Dalit/backward-backed Maoists and the Ranvir Sena, a private militia of the upper caste Bhumihar community. This saw the Maoists targeting some Bhumihar-dominated villages in central Bihar, two prominent being Bara (in Gaya district) and Senari (Jehanabad district) in which 37 and 35 Bhumihar members were slaughtered by the Maoist rebels.

Bhumihar community people had been the traditional supporters of the Congress party and they continued voting for the Congress even after the party got out of the power in 1990. But the community shifted their loyalty to the BJP once the Congress came to the support of the RJD in forming government in the state. Since then this community is known to be the strong vote-bank of the BJP.

The RJD is now trying hard to mend way with this community and win its heart. Last time, the RJD helped Congress candidate Akhilesh Singh, another Bhumihar candidate, win RS seat from Bihar. Observers say the RJD doesn’t want to annoy this community further. In the last LS polls, the RJD had strongly criticised the Narendra Modi government’s move to grant 10 percent reservation for economically backward upper castes. The campaign proved to be a disaster as the RJD for the first time failed to open its account in the LS polls. This was for the first time since the party came into being that no one from RJD was able to win any seat in the elections.

Apart from the Bhumihar community, the RJD has also been focussing on other two prominent upper castes, such as Rajput and the Brahmin. Only recently, the RJD appointed Jagadanand Singh as the Bihar unit president. Singh, who is from the Rajput community, is the first non-backward president in the history of the RJD. Again, the party leadership appointed Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, another member from the Rajput community, as RJD’s national vice-president apart from Shivanand Tiwari, who happens to be from the Brahmin community.