Baby injured in Lucknow courtroom shootout discharged from KGMU

IANS | New Delhi | June 16, 2023 10:21 am

Baby injured in Lucknow courtroom shootout discharged from KGMU (photo:IANS)

The 18-month-old baby, who had sustained a bullet injury below her shoulder in the Lucknow courtroom shootout that killed gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva on June 7, has been discharged from the King George’s Medical University.

“The girl is absolutely fine now. We have called her after five days for a follow-up and if things are alright, then she may not be called again,” said Sandeep Tiwari, head of the trauma surgery department at KGMU where the toddler was brought shortly after the shootout in which two constables were also injured.

Doctors said her recovery after the bullet was taken out had been satisfactory and she will lead a normal life now.

The bullet had entered the girl’s body from behind apparently due to the ricochet effect.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the baby in hospital.

