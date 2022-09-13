In order to preserve the historical identity of Delhi, the government of the Union Territory is carrying out conservation works across various historical monuments and buildings under its jurisdiction in the National Capital.

In the sequence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia along with officials of the Delhi Archaeological Department on Tuesday, inspected and reviewed the progress of conservation works being done for the restoration of Azimganj Serai located in Sunder Nagar area of Nizamuddin.

Speaking about the conservation project, Sisodia said, “Buildings of historical importance like Azimganj Serai have remained neglected for a longer time, due to which these buildings have suffered a lot. But the Kejriwal government is ensuring that each one of them is preserved in their original state with the support of experts and best craftsmanship.”

He added, the government is ensuring that the work of conservation and beautification of Azimganj Serai is done with utmost care, so that the monument built in the 16th century can get back to its rich identity. Once the conservation and beautification work is completed, it will emerge as a major tourist destination in Delhi.

The project is being carried out by the Department of Archaeology, Government of NCT of Delhi, which is responsible for the protection, conservation and maintenance of monuments in Delhi, beyond the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India, Government of India.

Azimganj Serai is the earliest Mughal period Serai in Delhi, standing within the boundaries of Delhi Zoo, located in the north of Sunder nursery.

It is a square structure with a huge courtyard of 111meters x111meters having arcaded chambers all around. All four corners of the monument have elegant octagonal bastions. The square plan consists of 108 arched cells which are in an advanced stage of deterioration.

The Serai clearly stood along the historic Grand Trunk Road with its grand fort-like appearance of high historical and architectural significance.

At present, the Serai stands in isolation within dense vegetation and is not easily accessible to visitors. Azimganj Serai is just 600 meters away from the boundary of the World Heritage Site of Humayun’s tomb.

The conservation project of the Azimganj Serai aims to revive the lost cultural significance and architectural integrity of the monument.

The monument has seen a significant loss of architectural features such as chambers, arches and masonry walls in the last fifty years due to loss of connectivity and maintenance. Conservation works will use traditional materials and craft techniques to preserve the monument in its original state.