Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations celebrations get underway

Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board Vinay Kumar Tripathi inaugurated the iconic week-long celebration of the ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ at Rail Bhawan on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of 75 identified stations and 27 trains in the freedom struggle, the Indian Railways will organise the week-long celebrations from July 18, 2022 to July 23, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripathi said, “As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi aur Stations’ will be held during this week called as Iconic Week, under the overall spirit of Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan, which will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India. This week will culminate with the Milestone function on 23rd July 2022.”

The events of this Iconic Week Celebration are focused both on the railway stations and trains having historical importance. For this, 75 railway stations have been identified as freedom stations and 27 trains for spot lighting.

On the day of the milestone function in Delhi on 23rd July 22, family members of freedom fighters from the respective local area will be invited to the stations to share their story.

Under the programme spot lighting of trains, 27 identified trains will be flagged off by freedom fighter’s families from the originating stations. These trains will be appropriately decorated and historical facts about the trains would be depicted for the benefit of our citizens, particularly the younger generation.