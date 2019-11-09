As the five- judge bench of the Supreme Court gave a unanimous, landmark verdict on the 134-year-old politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, reactions are pouring in from all quarters, requesting people to maintain peace and harmony.

In a landmark judgement, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land will be taken over by a Government trust for the construction of the temple, while a suitable alternative plot of land measuring 5 acres at a prominent site in Ayodhya will be given to the Sunni Wakf Board.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets appealed to all the citizens to “maintain peace, harmony and unity.”

In Hindi he said, “Country’s top court has given its verdict on Ayodhya. This verdict should not be seen as anybody’s win or loss. Either devotees of Ram or Raheem, the time is to strengthen the spirit of nationalism for all of us. I appeal to all the citizens to maintain peace, harmony and unity.”

देश के सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने अयोध्या पर अपना फैसला सुना दिया है। इस फैसले को किसी की हार या जीत के रूप में नहीं देखा जाना चाहिए। रामभक्ति हो या रहीमभक्ति, ये समय हम सभी के लिए भारतभक्ति की भावना को सशक्त करने का है। देशवासियों से मेरी अपील है कि शांति, सद्भाव और एकता बनाए रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

In another tweet, he wrote, ” calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered.”

The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the verdict and called it “historic” and “landmark”. He said, “The Judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony after this landmark verdict.”

Home Minister Amit Shah in a series of tweets (in Hindi) said, “All the institutions, the saint community and innumerable unknown people involved in the Shri Ram Janam Bhoomi land dispute. Those who have unrelentingly worked for so many years, I am obliged to them.”

श्री राम जन्मभूमि कानूनी विवाद के लिए प्रयासरत; सभी संस्थाएं, पूरे देश का संत समाज और अनगिनत अज्ञात लोगों जिन्होंने इतने वर्षों तक इसके प्रयास किया मैं उनके प्रति कृतज्ञता व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

He further tweeted, “I am sure that this historic verdict given by the SC will prove to be a landmark judgement. This verdict will empower the unity and integrity and the great culture of India.”

मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय द्वारा दिया गया यह ऐतिहासिक निर्णय अपने आप में एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगा। यह निर्णय भारत की एकता, अखंडता और महान संस्कृति को और बल प्रदान करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 9, 2019

The Congress has also welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. “Congress respects the SC verdict in the Ayodhya case. We appeal to all parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages.” said the Congress Working Committee.

Statement of the Congress Working Committee on the #AyodhyaVerdict pic.twitter.com/5GYUBOYq24 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 9, 2019

Zafaryab Jilani, lawyer representing All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said, “We are not satisfied with the judgement, but will respect the order. We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court’s rules as well.”

He further said, “We are appealing for calm and quiet.”

National Spokesperson of NCP, Nawab Malik on SC verdict said, “We always said that the Supreme Court’s verdict should accepted by everyone. After verdict nobody should make any celebration or claim credit. We hope in future there will be no disputes in our country on the name of religion.”

We always said that the Supreme Court’s verdict should accepted by everyone. After verdict nobody should make any celebration or claim credit. We hope in future there will be no disputes in our country on the name of religion. #BabriMasjid #AyodhyaCase #AyodhyaHearing #RamMandir pic.twitter.com/HZ8W0fOCIR — Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 9, 2019

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Everyone must accept the Supreme Court judgement and maintain peace,”on the Ayodhya verdict.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacting on the verdict said, “There should be no further dispute on this issue.”

He said, “Supreme Court’s judgment should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people.”

Leader of Opposition in Bihar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted (in Hindi), “I respect the verdict of the honourable Supreme Court. All the temples, mosques, Gurudwaras and Church, all are ours only. Nothing and no one is not alienated. Now the political parties should focus on opening good schools, colleges, universities and hospitals and giving employment to the youths.”

माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के फ़ैसले का सहदय सम्मान। देश का प्रत्येक मंदिर, मस्जिद, गुरुद्वारा, चर्च हमारा ही है। कुछ भी और कोई भी पराया नहीं है। सब अपने है। अब राजनीतिक दलों का ध्यान अच्छे स्कूल, कॉलेज, विश्वविद्यालय और अस्पताल बनाने एवं युवाओं को रोज़गार दिलाने पर होना चाहिए। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 9, 2019

Kartik Chopra, spokesperson, Nirmohi Akhara reacting on the verdict said, “Nirmohi Akhara is grateful that SC has recognised our fight of last 150 years and has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build and manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple,” news agency ANI was quoted as saying.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in Ayodhya case said, “I am happy that the Supreme Court has finally delivered a verdict, I respect the judgement of the court,”news agency ANI was quoted as saying.