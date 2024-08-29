Ayodhya to get its own Mumbai-style ‘Chowpatty’ at Ram Ki Paidi soon

Following the establishment of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, major infrastructural and tourism projects are being expedited, with the latest focus on setting up a ‘Chowpatty’ similar to Mumbai’s famous Juhu Chowpatty.

Officials here on Thursday claimed 45 per cent of the construction work of the Chowpatty has already been completed and it is set to open ahead of Deepotsav in Ayodhya at Ram Ki Paidi along the banks of the Saryu River.

The Uttar Pradesh Housing Department approved the Ayodhya Development Authority’s proposal, allocating Rs 4.65 crore for the project. The Chowpatty is envisioned as a grand space where tourists and locals alike will relish a variety of hygienically prepared dishes while enjoying the scenic beauty of the riverbank.

Advertisement

It is worth mentioning here that since the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram, Ayodhya has witnessed a dramatic surge in the number of devotees, with lakhs of people visiting daily. In response, the Yogi government is tirelessly working to enhance facilities for pilgrims at an affordable cost, including developing a dedicated food court inspired by Mumbai’s Chowpatty.

The project will feature 84 shops and restaurants offering local Ayodhya delicacies and a variety of other dishes. The designated Chowpatty area will be beautified, with strict measures in place to maintain cleanliness, including the installation of dustbins to keep the area litter-free. Plans include constructing both seating platforms for visitors to relax by the Saryu River and modern-design carts for food vendors. A parking facility will also be available to accommodate the influx of tourists.

According to ADA Secretary Satyendra Singh, 45% of Chowpatty’s construction has been completed and it is expected to be ready for visitors before Deepotsav. Once finished, the grand food court at Ram Ki Paidi will offer a serene and enjoyable space for locals and tourists to gather and savour the beauty of Ayodhya, he added.