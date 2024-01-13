Ayodhya: Floating screen to give a divine view of ‘Navya Ayodhya’ to visitors

The state government is building the country’s largest floating screen at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat to show the consecration ceremony and related programmes as well as the development journey of Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Century Hospitality-Megaverse Associate in this regard.

The floating screen will enable visitors and local residents to watch the Pran-Pratishtha in Shri Ram Temple on January 22 and other cultural programmes closely.

Akshay Anand, Managing Director, Century Hospitality-Megaverse Associate, which is constructing the floating screen, said that it would be the largest floating screen of its kind built in the country so far.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, Ayodhya is being developed based on eight themes. The government is also trying to project Ayodhya as a city with great cultural heritage.

According to Anand, 60-70 artisans from Visakhapatnam are working day and night to build the floating screen by January 19. “Work is being done as per the concept of Made in India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi,” he said.

After the consecration ceremony, there is also a plan to construct a 5,000 square feet floating restaurant. An MoU has been signed in this regard. This restaurant will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to make tourists’ journey to Ayodhya memorable.