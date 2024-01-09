Ayodhya: Electric buses to ply on Ram Path, Dharam Path

Aiming at providing essential facilities for tourists and pilgrims visiting places like Ram Janmabhoomi and temples in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government is introducing electric buses on Dharma Path and Ram Path in Ayodhya.

District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said here on Monday that in the coming days, there will be a continuous increase in the number of pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya.

Viewing this, the operation of electric buses will be initiated on the Dharma Path and Ram Path. Additionally, 100 electric buses will commence operations from January 15.

Advertisement

The convenience of golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be introduced. Ayodhya will be seamlessly connected through transportation facilities, including EVs.

The District Magistrate further informed that all preparations have been completed following the directives of the state government.

“Corridors have been constructed, which we will operate. Some additional parking spaces have been designated. From the crucial Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, various parking facilities, including both temporary and permanent, are being developed,” he said.

On Chaudah Kosi and Panchkoshi Parikrama routes, new areas have been marked at Udaya Chowk. Parking lots will be developed there, covering 70 acres (10 acres, 35 acres, and 25 acres).