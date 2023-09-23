Awards galore for DMRC Corp Communication Department

The Corporate Communication Department of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) headed by Anuj Dayal (Principal Executive Director) has been conferred three prestigious awards at the 17th Global Communication Conclave organized by the Public Relations Council of India in New Delhi on September 21 and 22, 2023.

The DMRC won the Crystal award in the Crisis Management Communication category and two bronze awards in the Digital Newsletter and Best Use of Media Relations Categories.

