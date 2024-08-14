Avoid roaming alone at night: Assam hospital advisory faces backlash

The bizzare advisory by Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Assam, asking students, especially female doctors, to avoid roaming alone at night has sparked widespread outrage.

The advisory issued by Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Principal cum Chief Superintendent of the institute, was released in view of the the recent rape and murder of a female traine doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.

The advisory, which has sparked widespread criticism, suggested that female doctors, students, and staff avoid situations where they are alone.

“Female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone. Refrain from leaving hostel or lodging rooms during night hours unless absolutely necessary, with prior information to the concerned authority,” Dr. Gupta wrote in the advisory.

He also advised against going off-campus during late or odd hours and urged all hostel residents to strictly follow the institute’s norms and regulations.

The advisory also asked female doctors and staff members to be cautious while dealing with unknown and suspicious individuals.

Dr. Gupta emphasized that these precautions are essential for ensuring safety on campus.

Dr. Gupta also stressed the importance of remaining composed and alert while on duty, suggesting that gracious interaction with the public could help avoid attracting unnecessary attention from unscrupulous individuals.

“This is issued in the greater interest of doctors, students, and staff members of Silchar Medical College and Hospital, with special emphasis on female members,” Dr. Gupta noted.

The advisory, however, met with severe criticism. Many have argued that instead of addressing the security concerns, it puts the burden of safety solely on female staff.

Condemning the advisory, several women have called for more proactive measures, such as improving campus security and lighting, rather than advising women to restrict their movements.

This comes amid massive protest by doctors across the country following the brutal rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College.