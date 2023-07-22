Auto driver killed confronting road-blocking cake celebration

A tragic incident occurred in Ambattur on Friday morning, where a young autorickshaw driver was killed mercilessly after questioning a group of men who were celebrating with a cake in the middle of the road. The victim was identified as Kamesh, a man in his early 20s, who was on his way home with his brother, Sathish, when the unfortunate event unfolded.

According to police investigations, Kamesh had to stop his auto as the road was blocked by the men celebrating with the cake. Instead of ignoring the situation, he bravely stepped out and politely asked them to clear the way. However, this simple request led to a heated argument between Kamesh and the group.

In a horrifying turn of events, the argument escalated, and the group members started attacking Kamesh. Shockingly, they were armed, and the assault turned deadly. The attackers fled the scene, leaving Kamesh and his injured brother lying on the road.

Advertisement

Fortunately, some passersby noticed the injured duo and immediately rushed them to the hospital. Despite their efforts, Kamesh was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police were alerted about the incident and swiftly registered a case of murder. They launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects responsible for this senseless act of violence.

In a commendable effort, the authorities managed to apprehend eight individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with the incident. Among the arrested was Gautham, the person whose birthday was being celebrated during the tragic events.

The incident has left the local community in shock and grief. People expressed their concerns, urging the police to take measures to prevent such celebratory activities from happening on public roads in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, the motive behind the brutal attack will be revealed, and justice will be sought for Kamesh’s untimely and tragic death.