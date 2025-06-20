Author Mrityunjay Sharma slapped with ₹5 crore defamation notice by Sadhu Yadav over explosive allegations

Mrityunjay Sharma, Ranchi-based author of Broken Promises, has been served a ₹5 crore defamation notice by Sadhu Yadav, brother-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and a once-notorious figure in Bihar’s political history.

The notice cites three statements made by Sharma, both in his book and during a widely viewed episode of Raj Shamani’s podcast, accusing him of making defamatory and damaging remarks.

Advertisement

At the heart of the dispute are Sharma’s references to Yadav’s alleged involvement in the 1999 Shilpi-Gautam double murder case, his purported role in ordering the firing on JNU students protesting the killing of student leader Chandrashekhar outside Bihar Bhawan in Delhi, and accusations of orchestrated lootings in Patna—of vehicles, jewellery, and furniture—during the wedding of Lalu Prasad’s daughter, Rohini Acharya.

Advertisement

“These are not hidden facts. They are part of Bihar’s collective memory, even if spoken in hushed tones,” Sharma said in response. “Which reputation is being harmed here? This is the same culture of fear, muscle power, and dynasty that hollowed out Bihar during the jungle raj years. Speaking the truth should not be a legal liability.”

The author has firmly refused to retract his statements or issue an apology. “I stand by every word, both in print and on air. Those who built their careers on fear are now afraid of facts. I will not be silenced,” Sharma said.

He further claimed that he had previously received a phone call from Sadhu Yadav and publicly held him responsible should any harm come to him or his family.

The controversy has reignited debate over Bihar’s turbulent political legacy and the limits of free speech when it challenges entrenched power. As legal proceedings loom, Sharma’s stand is drawing both public attention and political scrutiny, with his podcast remarks now amplified far beyond their original audience.