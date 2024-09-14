Attack on Vande Bharat in Chhattisgarh: Congress leader’s kin among five held

The trial run of Chhattisgarh’s second Vande Bharat Express was disrupted on Friday night when stones were thrown at the train near Bagbahra Railway Station, Mahasamund district.

The attack on the train raised security concerns days before the official inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The train, on its return journey from Visakhapatnam, came under attack at around 9:00 pm. The Railway Police arrested five individuals, including Shiv Kumar Baghel, brother of Tamradhwaj Baghel, Youth Congress president of Khallari constituency, and brother-in-law of local councillor Khileshwari Baghel.

The other accused have been identified as Devendra Chandrakar, Jeetu Tandi, Lekhraj Sonwani, and Arjun Yadav. All five, aged between 25 and 30, are residents of the Bagbahra area and have been charged under Section 153 of the Railway Act.

Investigations are on to determine the motive behind the attack. The isolated nature of the spot and lack of regular monitoring are believed to have contributed to the incident.

The Vande Bharat Express, during its trial run, maintained a speed of 130 km/h and completed its journey in a record 8 hours and 15 minutes. The official launch of the service, which will significantly improve connectivity in the region, is set to be held virtually by Prime Minister Modi on September 16.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is seen as a significant step forward in bolstering regional rail infrastructure. However, the stone-pelting incident has highlighted the need for enhanced security measures to safeguard critical assets. Authorities are expected to increase vigilance along the route to ensure passenger safety and prevent further incidents.