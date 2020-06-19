Soon after Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that the attack on the Indian soldiers by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was pre-planned, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on the Narendra Modi government saying the government was caught sleeping.

“It’s now crystal clear that — the Chinese attack in Galwan was pre-planned, the Government of India was fast asleep and denied the problem and the price was paid by our martyred Jawans (soldiers),” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, attaching a news report. His remarks came soon after Naik while speaking in Panaji said that the June 15 attack on the Indian soldiers by the PLA troops was pre-planned and the Indian Army will give a befitting reply.

Rahul Gandhi, who did not celebrate his 50th birthday on Friday slammed the government at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold an all party meeting over the India-China border faceoff and killing of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer by Chinese PLA troops issue.

On Thursday, he raised questions about the soldiers being sent unarmed to face the Chinese on the LAC.

China has committed a “big mistake” by killing the unarmed Indian soldiers, said Rahul Gandhi and trained guns at the Narendra Modi government questioning who sent the soldiers unarmed and also asked who was responsible for their deaths.

“By killing the unarmed soldiers of India, China has committed a big mistake. I want to ask who sent them unarmed towards the danger and why, who is responsible?” Rahul Gandhi said in a video message.

Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar refuted Gandhi’s “unarmed soldiers” remarks saying, “Let us get the facts straight, all troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post.”

“Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs,” he wrote.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh on Monday night with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

As many as 20 Indian Armymen including officers were killed in the face-off while the the Chinese side is learnt to have suffered over 40 casualties including dead and seriously injured.