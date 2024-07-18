Atishi interacts with Delhi govt school principals on education standards

Education Minister Atishi interacted with over 200 principals from the Delhi Government and Delhi government-aided schools at Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Kalkaji, an official statement said on Thursday.

The minister discussed with the principals ways to elevate the education standards of the Delhi government schools during the current academic session.

The meeting focused on setting ambitious learning goals and strategies for the current academic session in the Delhi government schools.

Sharing their experience, the principals recounted how they increased attendance in their respective schools by adopting unique methods, improved the results of children by giving individual attention, worked to change their habits, guided teachers, and created a great learning environment in the school as also making parents partners in the studies of their children.

Atishi lauded the steps taken by the principals to create a better environment in their respective schools.

Addressing the principals, the education minister said they are not just administrators but school leaders as they bring about real change in the lives of children at the grassroots level.

Being a principal is a very challenging task but thousands of children’s lives are transformed due to their work and hard work, she added. “The biggest change in any school can be brought about by the principal there. The changes in the school will be seen in the direction in which the principal leads the school. School’s environment is similar to the personality of a principal,” she added.

Atishi further said that the principals of Delhi government schools have more responsibilities because the children coming to our schools probably come from the most difficult circumstances and most of the children are first-generation learners.

There is no one in their homes to support them in their studies. In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of all to take them forward and give a better direction to their future, the minister added.

She said the Delhi government schools have come a long way in the past 10 years, be it infrastructure or teaching environment, everyone is aware of the changes in our schools, Atishi added.

The minister said all these changes have come due to the hard work of the education team and as a result, at present, the Delhi government schools have emerged among the top schools in the country and further said that the target should now be to put the schools among World’s top schools.