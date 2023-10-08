Atishi inspects roads between Janakpuri-Tilak Nagar Metro stations, warns officials of lapses

Delhi Public Works Department minister Atishi Singh went on ground and inspected the roads of the capital, on Sunday, again.

This time the minister was in west Delhi’s Janakpuri-Tilak Nagar belt and inspected the stretch between Janakpuri East Metro station and Tilak Nagar Metro station.

She stressed on the maintenance of the roads and footpaths and making the road crossings and drainage safer.

The minister noted that small things, such as uniformity of trees and plantations and their upkeep, the improper signages and all other factors that affect the usage of footpaths by pedestrians, could compromise the ease and safety in walking.

She also took note of the encroachments and instructed the officials to take required actions in context of all her observations amid the inspection.

Singh strictly instructed the officials stating that the road was important and used by lakhs of people every day and such conditions are not right and needs to be improved.

She added that the government is determined to make the roads world- class and will not tolerate any carelessness in this regard.

Last month, the PWD minister had inspected several sections of the Ring Road between the Vidhan Sabha and the Secretariat, that include Kashmere Gate ISBT. and stressed on the urgent need to improve the maintenance of roads, footpaths, and the drainage systems.

She had also inspected the Rohtak road stretch from Nangloi Metro to Tikri border and found that many parts of the road were damaged and had bad drainage which led to water logging.

The PWD minister had instructed officials in this regard to come up with an action plan and improve the entire stretch on a priority basis.

She also pulled up concerned officials and engineers, and warned them to work properly, failing which, she said, she would take strict action against them.