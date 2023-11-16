Atishi inspects Chhath festival preparations in Delhi

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Thursday inspected the Chhath Ghat in Burari’s Indraprastha Colony with officials for the upcoming Chhath festival and assessed the ongoing arrangements there.

On this occasion, Atishi said to ensure there is no shortage in the preparations for the Chhath Puja, all MLAs and departments are present on the ground as per the directions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “The Chhath Puja is a momentous celebration for the people of Purvanchal, and like every year, this year too, it is being organized with grandeur. We are working on a war footing in this direction,” she said.

The Delhi Revenue Minister said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal believes that the people from Purvanchal are an integral part of Delhi, and their significant contribution is essential for the progress and development of Delhi. Therefore, our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the Chhath Mahaparv with joy, peace, and enthusiasm. The CM directed officials to work day and night to prepare the Chhath Ghats so that no work is pending for the last day, and devotees do not face any difficulties.”

She said, “The Chhath Mahaparv is a significant celebration for the people of Purvanchal. To ensure that there is no shortage in the organization of the Chhath Mahaparv in Delhi, the government has left no stone unturned. The Kejriwal government has been actively organizing this festival with great fervor for the past 8 years. As part of this series, the Delhi government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, has prepared more than 1000 Chhath Ghats in the city this year. To ensure that there is no inadequacy in the Chhath preparations, all MLAs and departments of the Kejriwal government are actively involved on the ground.”

She said the Delhi government is taking care of everything, from constructing ponds at these Chhath Ghats to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and more. Additionally, cultural programs organized by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will also take place at many Ghats.

“Our effort is to ensure that our Purvanchali brothers and sisters in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious Chhath festival with joy, peace, and enthusiasm,” she said.

Atishi said, “Today, the BJP is making baseless accusations in the name of Chhath. The truth is that the BJP never organized any Chhath event to date. Even when the BJP was in power of the MCD, they did not organize any Chhath event. Now, with the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD, preparations are being made at several Chhath Ghats for devotees.”