Atishi inaugurates exhibition of teaching-learning material in Delhi

To eliminate the fear of mathematics among students, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) has launched “Mission Mathematics” in its schools. As part of a similar initiative, Delhi Education Minister Atishi inaugurated a two-day teaching-learning material exhibition on Thursday titled “Maths is Fun” by the Delhi government school teachers at Thyagraj Stadium.

The exhibition attracted the participation of approximately 9,800 teachers, including assistant teachers, TGTs, and PGTs, from around 1,000 Delhi government schools.

Commending the efforts of teachers to make mathematics enjoyable in classrooms, Atishi said, “It is not very often that we celebrate the work of Maths teachers. This exhibition is a testament to their hard work.”

She said, “When the Kejriwal government began its work on Delhi government schools 8 years ago, and we started visiting schools, there were numerous issues, including infrastructure, sanitation, broken benches-desks, dilapidated classrooms, etc, that made it hard to even imagine when we would reach a stage where we would discuss teaching-learning materials.”

“Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government made substantial investments in education over the past eight years. Infact, Delhi is the only state in India that allocates 25 per cent of its budget to education,” the Delhi Education Minister said.

Atishi emphasized that when the work on education commenced, the Delhi government focused on infrastructure, school cleanliness, international-level teacher training, and providing digital classrooms in schools. It is the combined effort of the government and teachers that today parents in Delhi have full faith in Delhi government schools. In other parts of the country, parents are shifting their children from government schools to private ones, while Delhi is the only state where parents are moving their children from private schools to Delhi government schools.

The Delhi Education Minister said, “All the facilities we have provided are meant to enhance the educational environment in schools; the real education happens in classrooms when teachers and students interact with each other. I am proud to see this exhibition on Maths teaching-learning materials today and the high quality of classroom teaching in our schools.”

She pointed out that mathematics is a subject that not only children but also some adults fear. To overcome this fear among children, our motivation should be to make mathematics as enjoyable as singing, dancing, and other art forms. Children become afraid of math when they don’t grasp the concepts at an early age. This also leads to absenteeism in schools in many cases.

“I would like to emphasize that this teaching-learning material exhibition is a significant step towards eliminating the fear of math among students. The models presented by teachers are exceptionally engaging and explain even the most challenging concepts in innovative ways. If students are taught in this manner, they will undoubtedly comprehend all the concepts of mathematics, ” she said.

“This exhibition is a response to those who believe that teachers in government schools lack enthusiasm for teaching. I am confident that if teachers use such innovative models in their classrooms, we will surely produce leaders in the fields of science and technology from our schools in the future,” the Delhi Education Minister said.

The titles of the TLMs showcased at the exhibition included Mathematics Games, Learning with Fun, Magical Boxes, Magic Book, Maths Fun, Geo Board, Math Magic, Geometrical Park, Maths in Seconds, Strings, and more, all with the sole aim of making Mathematics learning more engaging and enjoyable. These TLMs help teachers explain complex topics in Mathematics like Conic Sections, Trigonometric Functions, and Arithmetic Progressions to students with finesse, enriching their understanding of these concepts.

The Mathematics TLM Competition encompassed Primary, Middle, Secondary, and Senior Secondary categories, spanning across School, Zonal, District, and State levels.