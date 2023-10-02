Atishi felicitates girls from Delhi govt’s after-care homes

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Atishi has, on Monday, felicitated girls who graduated from an after-care home – Nirmal Chhaya Complex, Jail Road. She awarded medals to the girls for excellence in academics, sports, and various activities.

On the occasion, the minister handed over appointment letters to six girls to make them self-reliant.

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi said, “Girls in our after-care homes, who may be less endowed by nature, but have been provided with respect, upbringing, and equal opportunities by the Kejriwal government.”

She expressed her joy over the fact that the Delhi government’s Department of Women and Child Development has been given an opportunity to accomplish such a noble work.

“The Kejriwal Government is providing excellent opportunities to the girls to progress in their care homes like the way we would for our own children. Through education and skill training, we are empowering these girls in every way so that they can make a new beginning and achieve unbridled success, leaving behind their dark past,” Atishi said.

In the Delhi government’s after-care homes, the girls who have been victims of abuse, human trafficking, and prostitution are provided with safe accommodation along with essential skills to become self-reliant. The government provides formal education along with skill education in various sectors such as nursing, retail, textile design, cosmetics, and more.