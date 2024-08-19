Assign senior IAS officers responsibility to resolve sewer woes: Atishi to CS

Taking cognizance of sewer overflow complaints across the national capital, Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday issued directions to the chief secretary to mobilise government machinery to prevent a potential public health crisis.

In her communication to the CS, Atishi has directed the official to designate responsibility for resolving sewer overflow issues to senior IAS officers.

She demanded that eleven senior officers should be given the responsibility of each of Delhi Jal Board’s 11 circles.

Further, the minister said a team of officers should be attached to each senior IAS officer to remain on the field to find short-term and long-term solutions to sewer overflow and water contamination related issues.

As per the minister, these 11 teams will be monitored by the CS, and has also asked him to submit bi-weekly reports on the matter to her.

Atishi told the chief secretary that she has been receiving complaints regarding sewer overflow from many different parts of the city, which she said are very serious in nature and are causing inconvenience to the public.

She said the problem of sewer overflow is also causing contamination of drinking water which would lead to a serious public health crisis, if not resolved immediately, and has also said that this is effectively a man made calamity and needs to be treated as such.

Notably, the water minister, on August 17, wrote to the CS to oversee and resolve any problem related to sewer overflow across the national capital, and to take strict action against those officials whose negligence has caused this crisis.