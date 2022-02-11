Assembly polls: Rajnath Singh to address election meetings in Uttarakhand

Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh will address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand on Friday.

“I shall be campaigning in Uttarakhand today …shall address election meetings in Ghansali, Karnaprayag and Narendranagar Assembly constituencies. Look forward to it,” Singh said in a tweet on Friday morning. Defence Minister has been addressing public gatherings in different constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the past few days.

Earlier on February 9, Singh, while addressing at a public gathering at Janeshwar, took a swipe at Congress, stating that the Opposition party has been wiped out from the entire country.

The Defence Minister also stated that Congress is only “lurking in the mountains”.

“Congress has been wiped out from the whole country. It is only lurking in the mountains,” he said.

The Union Minister lauded Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for exemplary developmental works in the state in a very short span of time and mentioned that the BJP government has spent over Rs 1 lakh crore for the development works in just one year.

Singh had also appealed to people to cast their votes in favour of the BJP and to choose Dhami as their Chief Minister, promising “we will take all steps to make the state prosperous”.

The senior BJP leader said that nearly 78 lakh voters will write the fate of Uttarakhand in this Assembly election which is slated to poll on February 14.