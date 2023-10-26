Assembly polls: Mayawati to launch election campaign from Nov 6

BSP supremo Mayawati will kick-start her party’s election campaign from November 6 by holding two rallies every day in the poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, party sources said on Thursday.

The BSP leader will lead the campaign for 11 days, with four days each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and two days each in Chhattisgarh and Telangana, they said.

According to the sources, the party rallies will be organized on November 6, 7, 8 and 14 in Madhya Pradesh, and on November 17, 18, 19 and 20 in Rajasthan. Mayawati will address rallies in Chhattisgarh on November 9 and hold the same on November 22 and 23 in Telangana.

They said the rallies are being organized in areas considered strongholds of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the party state unit presidents have been directed to start preparations by mobilizing workers and supporters.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party chief will address the public meetings in Datia, Niwari, Chattarapur, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Morena and Bhind.

The BSP is contesting the polls in alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan and Telangana, the party has decided to go solo.

In the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BSP polled 5.01 per cent votes and bagged two seats. In Rajasthan, it polled 4.03 per cent votes and secured victory on six seats. In Chhattisgarh, the party secured 3.9 per cent votes and bagged two seats.