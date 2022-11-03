Assembly bypolls: Voting held in 7 constituencies across 6 states

Voting for by-elections for seven assembly constituencies across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were held on Thursday amid tight security and the counting of votes will be conducted on November 6.

The voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Bharatiya Janata Party is in a fierce contest with regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the Assembly bypolls in seven constituencies spread across six states.

The seven assembly constituencies where the polling was held are Andheri East from Maharashtra, Adampur from Haryana, Munugode from Telangana, Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar from Odisha.

The two Assembly constituencies of Bihar where the polling was held are Mokama and Gopalganj.

According to the poll officials, in Bihar bypoll, the overall voters’ turnout was recorded at 52.38 per cent.

The poll officials said 60 per cent polling was recorded by 3 p.m. in the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana.

The poll officials said 16.89 per cent polling was recorded till 1 PM in Andheri East Assembly seat in Maharashtra, 44.05 per cent polling was recorded till 3 p.m. in Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh, the voters’ turnout was 52.13 per cent till 3 p.m. in Dhamnagar from Odisha while 69.21 per cent polling was recorded till 5 p.m. in Adampur from Haryana.

The contest in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency is crucial for all major parties in the State- the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

The Telangana Police lathi-charged two groups at a polling station in Munugodu’s Marriguda where voting for the bypoll were held, after both the groups alleged that they are not from the same village.

“In Marriguda, two groups gathered and alleged against each other that they are not from the same village. Immediately the police intervened and dispersed the two groups. The situation is under control now,” Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari said.

The BJP supporters tried to stage a protest at a polling station in Marriguda alleging that the TRS party is trying to influence voters.

The BJP also demanded action against those trying to influence the voters.

According to poll officials, the turnout in Mokama was 53.45 per cent while 51.48 per cent voters exercised their franchise in Gopalganj assembly constituency.

A total of 1,47,835 men, 1,32,014 women and 3 transgenders voted in Mokama while 1,67,811 men, 1,63,199 women and 11 transgender persons cast vote in Gopalganj assembly constituency.

The election commission of Bihar had set up 619 polling booths in the two constituencies.

Meanwhile, 6 persons have been arrested in in Gopalganj for uploading objectionable posts on social media against RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta who is contesting against BJP candidate Kusum Devi.

The RJD candidates have direct contest against the BJP nominees in both the constituencies. This is the first by-poll after the formation of new government in Bihar wherein the RJD is in alliance with JD-U and 5 other parties.

In Mokama, Neelam Devi, wife of ‘Bahubali’ (strongman) Anant Singh is contesting on the ticket of RJD while the BJP fielded Sonam Devi — wife of another ‘Bahubali’, Lalan Singh.

Anant Singh has been winning the Mokama seat for the last 17 years. The seat fell vacant after he was convicted in an Arms case.