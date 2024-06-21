Assam’s Kamakhya Temple gears to host annual Ambubachi Mela

The famous Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival held at the historic Kamakhya Temple in Assam, is set to begin on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

This revered event, often referred to as the “Kumbh Mela of the Northeast,” celebrates the annual menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolizing fertility and motherhood.

During the Ambubachi Mela, the Kamakhya Temple, a hub of Tantric practices and worship, will be closed from June 22 to June 25, marking the period of the goddess’s menstruation.

Advertisement

The temple will reopen at 9:08 pm on June 25, with thousands of devotees flocking to witness the grand reopening ceremony and seek blessings.

The festival is known for vibrant spiritual activities, including fasting, meditation, special prayers, and the performance of elaborate Tantric rituals. Devotees from across India gather here to participate in the age-old customs and traditions.

The rituals observed during the Ambubachi Mela are deeply rooted in Tantric traditions, emphasising the celebration of the divine feminine and the creative power of the goddess.

The devotees observe fasting and meditation during the temple’s closure, seeking spiritual purification.

Elaborate prayers and offerings of fruits, flowers, and traditional sweets are made to the goddess. Priests perform intricate cleansing rituals inside the temple to prepare for its reopening.

The reopening of the temple is a significant event, symbolising the renewal of the goddess’s divine energy. This period is marked by an influx of pilgrims who participate in various spiritual activities, including the distribution of Prasad, traditional music, and dance performances.

To ensure safety and order during the festival, the district administration has taken several measures in which all visitors, including the VIPs, must queue like regular attendees.

There is a provision for camp facilities near the temple and at Pandu River Ghat with restrictions on bringing food and utensils into the camps.

The Ambubachi Mela is a spiritual retreat and a cultural festivity highlighting the rich traditions and mystical heritage of the Kamakhya Temple. It offers a unique opportunity for devotees to immerse themselves in deep spiritual practices and witness the profound rituals associated with Tantric worship.