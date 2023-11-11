Assam Trinamool Congress leader quits party, meets Himanta

Assam Trinamool Congress leader Dilip Sarma on Saturday stepped down as the party’s state media chairperson and went to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma soon after his resignation.

Dilip Sarma, who was one of the senior most leaders of Trinamool Congress in Assam, met the Chief Minister after his resignation letter was made public.

The move has fueled speculations that he might now join the BJP

Meanwhile, the working president of Assam Youth Congress, Paritush Roy also resigned from the party and has expressed his interest in joining the saffron camp.