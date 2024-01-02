Assam to close over 1000 Private Madrassas, Transition to general schools under negotiation

More than 1000 private madrassas in Assam are slated for closure following an announcement by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Acknowledging that these religious educational institutions are safeguarded by the Indian Constitution due to their minority status, the Assam government aims to negotiate their closure and transformation into general schools.

Sarma emphasised that government-run madrassas had already been shuttered and converted into secular educational facilities.

Despite Constitutional protections, the Assam police and education department were working toward closing around 1000 private madrassas, and engaging in discussions with the respective madrassa bodies.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted the progress regarding the census of the Muslim community in Assam, noting that all five Assamese Muslim communities in the state have endorsed the census.

Speaking during a New Year meeting with reporters yesterday, the Chief Minister also added that his government will complete a fresh census of Assamese Muslims by the end of 2024.