Assam TMC accuses ruling BJP of fostering cash-for-job scam

The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly criticised the ruling BJP in the state, accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s administration of fostering a cash-for-job scam.

Bandip Dutta, president of TMC’s Youth Wing, said the heart of this job scam is situated at the BJP’s headquarters in Guwahati, known as Vajpayee Bhawan.

Dutta said that the recent apprehension of BJP leaders, including in connection with the cash-for-job scandal that emerged during the Assam Police’s investigation into the suicide of BJP Kishan Morcha leader Indrani Tahbildar, serves as a clear indication of the underlying issues within the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s administration.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party’s central office, Dutta added that several other BJP leaders are currently under scrutiny as part of the police’s investigation into the cash-for-job scheme.

Dutta pointed out that the recovery of counterfeit job examination identity cards from the residences of BJP leaders, along with evidence of cash transactions involving BJP officials, starkly reflects the rampant corruption surrounding job appointments.

Expressing concern over the scam, the TMC youth president emphasised that the continuous coverage of the cash-for-Job scandal by BJP-affiliated media outlets could negatively impact the mindset of educated youth.

He praised the previous Sarbananda Sonowal Government for conducting transparent investigation into job-related scandals such as the APSC Job scam,

Dutta noted that this transparency earned Sonowal the moniker “Jatiya Nayak” (national hero) from the public. However, he alleged that under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s administration, the prevalence of job scams has become evident.

This has led to the state public branding Himanta Biswa Sarma as “Jatir Khalnayak” (state villain).

Dutta demanded an immediate disclosure of the identities of prominent BJP figures involved in the cash-for-job scandal.