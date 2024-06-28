Assam: Special recruitment drive to regularize 35,000 SSA teachers

The Assam government is set to initiate a special recruitment drive aimed at regularizing 35,000 teachers currently serving under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) on a contractual basis.

This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized that these new positions will be exclusively available to the current contractual SSA teachers, ensuring that they have the opportunity to secure regular employment.

Advertisement

He further explained that once these 35,000 teachers are successfully recruited, the same number of contractual positions will be eliminated, effectively transitioning the teachers from contractual to permanent status.

This decision follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that prohibits the direct regularization of contractual teachers by the state cabinet, necessitating a structured recruitment process.

Chief Minister Sarma stated that the entire process of streamlining and executing the regularization is expected to take four to five months.

The initiative is a significant step towards providing job security and stability for the SSA teachers, who play a crucial role in the state’s educational framework.