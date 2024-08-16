Assam Police Uncover Explosive Materials Across Multiple locations

In an ongoing and intensified search operation, the Assam Police, in coordination with the Indian Army, discovered explosive materials at various locations across the state on Friday.

Security forces are operating around the clock, heightening security measures to safeguard public safety in light of these discoveries.

A joint operation in Guwahati’s Satgaon area by the Assam Police and Army personnel led to the finding of bomb-like materials.

Responding to specific intelligence, authorities quickly cordoned off the area and restricted traffic to mitigate any potential threat.

The bomb disposal squad was dispatched immediately to assess and neutralize the discovered explosives.

Earlier in the day, another set of explosives was found at Last Gate, a critical entry point in Guwahati.

The explosives, carefully wrapped in a bomb-resistant blanket, suggested a sophisticated attempt to hide the threat.

After 26 hours of continuous operation, authorities unearthed explosives hidden inside a tin, wrapped in polythene, revealing the thoroughness of the ongoing search efforts.

Further tension arose as police conducted search operations at the residence of former ULFA leader Anup Chetia in the Panitola area of Tinsukia district.

Acting on suspicions of a possible bomb installation, officers with metal detectors meticulously searched the premises as a precautionary measure.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP), Diganta Barah, confirmed that the objects recovered lacked triggering mechanisms and resembled those found the previous day. He reassured the public, stating there was no immediate risk of detonation and urged calm.

The discoveries have placed Assam’s security forces on high alert, with further investigations underway to trace the origins and potential intentions behind these explosives.

In response, police have heightened vigilance throughout the region, establishing additional patrols and checkpoints to prevent any further incidents.