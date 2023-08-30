Assam: longest flyover in Guwahati opens for public

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, inaugurated the state’s longest flyover in Guwahati’s Maligaon area, named the ‘Nilachal Flyover’.

In the lead-up to the inauguration, commuters traveling from the Jalukbari area to Bharalu were provided with a traffic advisory on August 29, ensuring smooth access during the event.

A day prior to the inauguration, CM Sarma shared a captivating aerial video of the flyover on the ‘X’ platform. The video showcased the remarkable structure from above, and the caption read, “Tomorrow, we will be dedicating Assam’s longest flyover to the people.”

Spanning a length of 2.6 kilometers, the four-lane flyover creates a vital link between Maligaon Chariali and Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction. This infrastructure project, valued at Rs 420 crores, stands as the longest flyover in Assam.