Assam: Locals catch 2 robbers with arms, hand them over to police

The locals on Sunday caught two criminals with arms and handed them over to the police, said the officials on Sunday.

The incident was reported in Assam’s Nalbari district. According to reports, locals of the Mukalmua market area on Sunday morning caught two criminals with arms while they allegedly attempted to rob a businessman in the area.

“We arrested both the accused and recovered one country-made pistol with magazine and a sharp weapon in possession from them,” Superintendent of Police of Nalbari district, Pabindra Kumar Nath, told ANI.

“They had attempted robbery of a businessman in the area. One among them is a wanted criminal who was earlier arrested by Karnataka police in a robbery case,” the top police official added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Further investigations are underway.