Assam is witnessing a new era of peace: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Assam Rozgar Mela via a video message, and said Assam is witnessing a new era of peace and development, and the pace of development has spread positivity and inspiration.

Congratulating the youth and their families on the jobs secured by them in the Government of Assam, the Prime Minister recalled his visit to the state last month on the occasion of Bihu. He said the grand event was a symbol of the glory of Assamese culture.

Today’s Rozgar Mela showed the State Government’s seriousness towards the future of the youth, he said. On an earlier occasion, he said, more than 40,000 youths were given government jobs through the Rozgar Mela in Assam. Today, appointment letters have been handed over to about 45,000 youth.

Referring to the processes initiated by the Government of Assam to make government recruitment more transparent, the Prime Minister said the State Government has formed the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission to carry out the recruitment process in various departments.

Earlier, the recruitments were delayed as each department had different rules and the candidates had to appear for different examinations for different departments. These processes have now been made very easy, and congratulated the Assam Government for this.

“All of us have taken a pledge to make our country a developed nation in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal”, the Prime Minister said as he stressed that the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal are as important as Seva Kaal.

Underlining the importance of the appointees’ behaviour, thinking, approach to work, and impact on the public, the Prime Minister emphasized that the new appointees will be the face of the Assam Government for the common citizen.

He said the society is becoming aspirational and no citizen wants to wait for development. “In this era of Twenty20 cricket, the people of the country want quick results,” Modi said as he highlighted the need for government systems to transform themselves accordingly.

He underlined the responsibilities of Government employees in fulfilling the aspirations of the citizens of the country. The Prime Minister urged the appointees to move forward with the same dedication that brought them here and stressed that they can contribute to improving society and the system by being open to learning new things.

The Prime Minister underlined that lakhs of crores of rupees are being spent on modernizing India’s infrastructure at a very fast pace and gave examples of new highways and expressways, railway lines, ports, airports and waterways, these projects.

He said that employment and self-employment opportunities are increasing in every sector with the completion of new infrastructure projects. He gave the example of the requirement of engineers, technicians, accountants, laborers, and various types of equipment, steel and cement for the development of an airport.

He said that employment opportunities are being created by the expansion of railway lines and their electrification. He touched upon the emphasis towards ease of living and stated that since 2014, the government has constructed about four crore pucca houses with facilities like toilets, gas connections, tapped water supply and electricity, and handed them to the poor.

The Prime Minister highlighted the role played by Ayushman Bharat Yojana in employment generation and mentioned that many new hospitals and clinics have been established in the country.

“Today, youth are moving forward in many such sectors which no one could have imagined ten years ago,” the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the startup ecosystem that has helped in creating lakhs of direct and indirect jobs in the country.