Assam floods: Amit Shah speaks to CM Sarma, assures all possible assistance

As the flood situation in Assam remains grim, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible assistance.

Amit Shah in his tweet said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stands firm as it has been with the people of Assam in difficult times. “Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance. NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby. The Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times,” tweeted Shah.

Reacting to it, CM Sarma expressed gratitude over the Home Minister’s proactive response and concerns regarding the flood situation in Assam.

“Gratitude Hon’ble Home Minister for your proactive response & concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons. We are grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi

Ji for all the help to the state from the Government of India,” Tweeted the CM.