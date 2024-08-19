Assam: FIR Against Indigenous Rights Leader Sparks Protests

An FIR was lodged against Shringhal Chaliha, a prominent leader of the Bir Lachit Sena.

The complaint, filed by Gaurav Somani, accuses Chaliha of making inflammatory and threatening statements against the Marwari, Bhojpuri, and Bengali communities residing in Assam.

Despite the legal action, Chaliha remains defiant, stating he is prepared to face imprisonment for his staunch advocacy of indigenous Assamese rights.

He also questioned the authority of the Dispur police station to act on a complaint filed by a non-Assamese individual.

The situation further intensified when the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) issued a warning to Somani, urging him to withdraw the FIR. The group threatened that the entire community could face repercussions if the complaint is not retracted.

Adding to the unrest, a massive protest erupted in Sivasagar on Monday, where members of over 30 organizations rallied in support of Jimmy Das, a national-level athlete who was allegedly assaulted by a group of ‘outsider’ traders.

The demonstrators demanded that the lane where these traders conduct business be renamed.

The incident has reignited longstanding tensions over indigenous rights and the perceived influx of non-Assamese residents, bringing these contentious issues to the forefront once again.