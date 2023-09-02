Assam: Final draft Bill on polygamy to be complete in 45 days

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced here on Saturday that the final draft of the proposed Bill on polygamy will be completed within the next 45 days.

The Assam government has received 149 suggestions in response to an appeal made by it on August 21 soliciting public input on the prohibition of polygamy. Of these suggestions, 146 were in favour of the Bill, while three organisations expressed their opposition to it.

Last month, Sarma had said that the state government was aiming to introduce the Bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming assembly session in September.

In a tweet, CM Sarma stated, “We will now proceed to the next stage of the process, which is to complete the final drafting of the bill in the next 45 days.”

The Assam government had previously formed an expert committee to assess the legislative competence of the state assembly to pass a law prohibiting polygamy within the state.

This committee, led by Justice (Retd.) Rumi Kumari Phukan as chairperson, included esteemed members such as Devajit Saikia, advocate general of Assam, Nalin Kohli, senior additional advocate general of Assam, and Nekibur Zaman, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court.

The Expert Committee submitted its findings to the Chief Minister, recommending that the State Legislature has the authority to enact a law banning polygamy.