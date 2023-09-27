Assam donates Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh disaster relief fund

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has thanked the government of Assam for donating Rs. 10 crore towards Aapda Rahat Kosh (disaster relief fund).

“This contribution will go a long way in aiding relief measures being undertaken by Himachal Pradesh for the ones hardly hit by the heavy rains, floods and landslides during the recent monsoon season,” he said.

A cheque in this regard was presented to the Chief Minister by Forest Minister of Assam Chander Mohan Patowary here on Wednesday.

Sukhu also thanked Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for providing assistance at the times when Himachal was emerging back from the devastation and helping the affected families to come out of the trauma.