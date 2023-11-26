Assam: CM reviews fiscal status of state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has evaluated the health of state finances and has urged timely submission of utilisation certificates for the ongoing projects.

Sarma led a comprehensive evaluation of expenditure across various sectors in a meeting with officials from the Finance and other departments.

Stressing on accountability, he urged timely submission of utilization certificates for ongoing projects, including those under the Economic Assistance Package and State Own Priority Development, emphasizing their significance.

Advertisement

In another session involving officials from Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, the CM assessed the progress of the CM Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan Scheme.

Emphasizing the urgency of skill development, he pushed for expediting training programs for selected candidates to bolster the state’s startup ecosystem.

Key officials including Additional Chief Secretaries Ravi Kota and Samir K Sinha along with the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Assam, were present at the meetings.

Taking to a microblogging site, CM Sarma expressed his optimism about the scheme’s potential, stating,

“The initial response indicates a transformative impact on Assam’s startup ecosystem.” He highlighted the remarkable representation of two-thirds of applicants from marginalized communities, reflecting significant strides toward inclusive growth.