Assam CM lauds implementation of new criminal laws, emphasises citizen safety and justice

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the three new criminal laws, which came into effect on July 1, 2024, signify a transformative shift towards citizen-centric services, prioritising the safety of women, children, and the underprivileged.

“Today marks a watershed moment in Bharat’s criminal justice system. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam have come into force, replacing 164-year-old colonial legislations,” Sarma stated in a post on X.

Sarma highlighted the extensive preparations undertaken by Team Assam over many months to ensure the effective implementation of these progressive laws.

He urged stakeholders, including police, civil servants, citizens, lawyers, civil society, and the judiciary, to collaborate closely for the laws’ successful enforcement.

“It is my sincere appeal to all stakeholders to join hands with us in realizing the foundational purpose of these laws,” Sarma urged.

The new legislation aims to streamline legal processes, enhance safety measures, and integrate technological advancements to facilitate the efficient delivery of justice.

With these reforms, the state anticipates significant improvements in addressing societal challenges and safeguarding the rights of its citizens, the CM said.