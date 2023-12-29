Logo

# India

SNS | New Delhi | December 29, 2023 4:15 pm

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launches WhatsApp channel for direct citizen engagement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo: ANI)

To ensure open communication with the public, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today launched a WhatsApp channel.

“Today, I’ve initiated my WhatsApp Channel. Excited to stay connected through this medium!” he tweeted.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy for transparency and closer government-citizen relations. The channel will share updates on policies, projects, and key announcements, enabling citizens to remain informed about the state’s administration.

CM Sarma’s social media accounts offer regular updates and opportunities to engage with the government.

