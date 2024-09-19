Assam CM hails Orunodoi Scheme as national model for social welfare

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma underscored the national influence of the state’s Orunodoi Scheme launched in 2020.

The programme has significantly improved the lives of women in Assam and has inspired similar social welfare initiatives across India, Sarma said on Thursday.

Sarma described the Orunodoi scheme, which has a budget of Rs 5,500 crore, as a “landmark project” for Assam.

He said it has become a model for other states. The scheme provides 5 kg of free rice per month to eligible families, a benefit that has set a precedent for other social programs.

The success of Orunodoi has spurred the launch of comparable schemes in various states, including Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna, Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandana, Karnataka’s Gruha Jyoti, and a version adopted by Maharashtra.

He highlighted the wide-reaching impact of the programme, noting that it currently supports 1.96 million people by providing essential food security.

The Orunodoi Scheme stands as a key pillar of Assam’s governance, advancing welfare measures and setting an example for the rest of the country, Sarma added.