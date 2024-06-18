Assam CM demands CBI Probe into IIT-Kharagpur student’s death following shocking forensic revelations

In response to a startling forensic report regarding the mysterious death of an IIT-Kharagpur student from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The Assam CM has formally requested the intervention of the CBI through a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Faizan Ahmed, a 23-year-old third-year mechanical engineering student hailing from the Tinsukia district of Assam, was discovered dead in an unassigned room at Lala Lajpat Rai Hostel of IIT-Kharagpur on October 14, 2022.

Initially, the circumstances surrounding his death led to speculations of suicide. However, the narrative has dramatically shifted following a recent forensic analysis.

The forensic report, which was commissioned by the Calcutta High Court and executed by Dr A K Gupta, unveiled previously undisclosed details, including a gunshot wound and a stab wound on Faizan’s neck.

These findings starkly contradict the earlier suggestions of suicide, pointing instead towards a violent crime.

In his letter, CM Sarma expressed his deep concern over the new revelations. He emphasised the necessity of a thorough investigation to uncover the truth and ensure justice for Faizan Ahmed. “In view of the shocking findings of the latest forensic report, it is imperative that the perpetrators of the horrific crime, as well as any other person involved in concealing the crime, are brought to book, thereby ensuring justice to the deceased and closure to the grief-stricken parents. I, therefore, request you to kindly hand over the case to the CBI for a transparent and fair investigation of the crime,” wrote the Assam Chief Minister to his counterpart in West Bengal.