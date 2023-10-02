Assam CM: ‘BJP Doesn’t Need ‘Miya’ Votes for 10 Years”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a significant statement on Sunday, emphasizing the BJP’s stance towards the ‘Miya’ community living in the ‘char’ (riverine sandbar) areas. Sarma asserted that the BJP does not require the votes of ‘Miya’ people for the next decade, unless they undergo transformative changes, particularly regarding practices like child marriage.

Sarma acknowledged that the ‘Miya’ community has shown support for him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP. He encouraged them to continue expressing their backing by shouting slogans in favor of the saffron party, even if they choose not to cast their votes for it.

The term ‘Miya’ is commonly used as slang to refer to Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Advertisement

However, Sarma laid out specific criteria for those who decide to vote for him and the BJP in the future. He emphasized that individuals from the ‘Miya’ community who wish to support the party should commit to family planning, refrain from child marriage, and distance themselves from fundamentalism. These changes, he estimated, would take approximately 10 years to implement fully. Sarma made it clear that the BJP would actively seek their votes only after this transformational period.

In more specific terms, the Chief Minister outlined the prerequisites for ‘Miya’ voters: limiting family size to two or three children, ensuring that daughters receive an education, avoiding child marriages, and embracing Sufism while moving away from fundamentalist ideologies.

In summary, while Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicated that the BJP does not currently need the ‘Miya’ community’s votes, he affirmed that their vocal support is welcome. He proposed a 10-year timeline for reforms within the community before actively seeking their votes, emphasizing the importance of abandoning harmful practices and embracing more progressive values.